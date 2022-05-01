By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 11:52

New stay at home Covid guidance comes into force in Scotland today, May 1.

From Sunday, May 1, the Scottish government has bought in new guidance regarding Covid. Self-isolation has been replaced with a ‘stay at home’ message from the government.

The Scottish government revealed that COVID advice “will change to a ‘stay at home’ message replacing self-isolation for people who have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid-19.

“People who have symptoms of Covid-19 and who have a fever or are too unwell to carry out normal activities will be asked to ‘stay at home’ while they are unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a PCR test.”

Testing for the general population in Scotland ended on April 30 as test sites closed down.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland’s Test and Protect programme has been one of the key interventions in our response to Covid-19, the success of which has been due, in no small part, to the remarkable staff and volunteers working in Test and Protect – my sincere thanks go to them.

“I would also like to thank the Scottish public for their commitment and willingness to engage with Test and Protect when it was required of them and helping to protect their fellow citizens.

“However, we recognise we are now in a different phase of the pandemic. The primary purpose of testing is changing from population-wide testing to reduce transmission, to a targeted response focused on reducing severe harm of the virus.

“As we are now seeing a steady reduction in new Covid cases, the NHS will no longer remain on emergency footing after Saturday 30 April. But we must continue with a measured approach to support the recovery and renewal of our NHS.

“This will require balancing capacity of the NHS and the wellbeing of the workforce to respond to increasing demands for urgent care while reducing the backlog of planned care.”

