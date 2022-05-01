News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 17:09

DIPLOMAS: 25 people learnt how to safely dismantle the Carboneras power station Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

Course work TWENTY-FIVE people completed a 60-hour training course on dismantling Carboneras’ decommissioned power station, obtaining an Occupational Risk Certificate, enables them to work in a supervisory capacity while ensuring that health and safety measures are complied with. A second course has now begun with 50 students, all from Carboneras.

Minor tremor SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered a 3.5 earthquake two kilometres beneath Puerto Lumbreras (Murcia) at 9.15am on April 29. Also felt in Pulpi, San Juan de los Terreros and Cuevas del Almazora’s Burujulu and Los Lobos neighbourhoods, the tremor caused no appreciable damage, the IGN announced afterwards.

Starting young ALMERIA’S Policia Nacional arrested a 17-year-old Algerian, accused of skippering a six-metre, 100 horsepower boat bringing in 11 irregular Syrian immigrants who paid €5,000 for the journey. After leaving Ain el Turk in Libya on April 24, they were intercepted and detained on April 25, police sources said.

Sexist crimes ANDALUCIA courts dealing with gender violence offences received 33,956 formal complaints last year, 8 per cent more than in 2020 according to a report from the Upper Court of Andalucia (TSJA). Of these, 3,300 cases occurred in Almeria province, resulting in 842 protection orders and 42 criminal convictions.

Quiet please RESIDENTS in Almeria City’s Avenida Cabo de Gato are petitioning for the police to intervene and close down a local discotheque. As well as complaining about excessively loud music, the petition claimed that the fights which have occurred for years outside the nightspot had increased in recent months.