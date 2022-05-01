Prince Charles reveals new tree collection to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 May 2022 • 13:14

Credit: Queen´s Green Canopy.

Prince Charles has called for the UK’s “dwindling” historic natural habitat to be renewed as he revealed a new project to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Charles unveiled a collection of 70 ancient woodlands and trees dedicated to the monarch in a video message recorded under the old Sycamore at Dumfries House in Scotland, Sky News reports on Sunday, May 1.

Charles said these “precious” assets must be preserved for future generations.

Some of the 70 ancient woodlands and 70 trees dedicated to the Queen include Sussex’s Five Hundred Acre Wood, the inspiration for 100 Acre Wood in Winnie the Pooh.

Charles said: “I believe it is absolutely vital that we do our utmost to nurture our historic inheritance through careful management and, in the case of the woodlands, that we can expand them and link them to other natural features like our hedgerows.

“And if we are to create the ‘ancient’ trees of the future, we must plant more trees in hedgerows, fields, churchyards and avenues.”

Prince Charles is patron of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative that has been encouraging the public to plant a tree for the Platinum Jubilee to create a legacy in honour of the monarch.

The spring planting season ended on the last day of March.

The Queen wrote a letter of thanks, on March 31, to all those who had planted a tree.

“As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

“I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy,” the 96-year-old monarch wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.