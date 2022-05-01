By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 19:44

Russian Activist Anna Anisimova arrested after handcuffing herself to a fence mocking Russian propagandist Credit: Twitter @Activatica

Russian Activist Anna Anisimova has been arrested after handcuffing herself to a fence to mock a Russian Propagandist.

On Sunday 1, May , Russian Activist, Anna Anisimova has been arrested in St Petersburg, following a political statement in which she handcuffed herself to a fence, facing a TV screen showing the face of Russian Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as reported by local media sources.

В Петербурге полицейские задержали Анну Анисимову, она приковала себя наручниками к железной ограде, рядом стоял телевизор с изображением пропагандиста Владимира Соловьева. Рядом с Анной стоял телевизор с картинкой программы Владимира Соловьёва и «Z» и «V»https://t.co/Q7H0TrSefT pic.twitter.com/TEwHQ6XPDY — Activatica (@Activatica) May 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Activatica

“In St Petersburg police detained Anna Anisimova, she handcuffed herself to an iron fence, a TV with a picture of propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was standing nearby. Anisimova was taken to the 16th Police Department, according to OVD-Info. Anna doused herself with red paint. Next to her, tied to the fence, was a television set with a picture of Vladimir Solovyov’s programme attached. It also had “Z” and “V” written on it in red paint. As reported by her husband,” read a tweet posted by @Activatica

Vladimir Rudolfovich Solovyov works as a Russian television presenter, writer and propagandist. He is most known for working as an anchor on Russia-1, on a Sunday evening television show.

The news follows this afternoons’ reports of Russian Forces are destroying hospitals and throwing sick and wounded patients out in the street in occupied territories, as reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as well as the death of the Russian Chief of Staff Major General Andrey Simonov by Ukrainian forces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.