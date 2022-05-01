By Guest Writer • 01 May 2022 • 14:41

The Money Makers band Credit: https://money-makers.es

SHAKING their Money Makers at the Doña Julia Golf in Casares over five nights is a band that has appeared on La Voz Spain and Andalucia’s Got Talent.

Formed in 2013, Spanish band the Money Makers chose the name because any number one hit is bound to be a money maker and all of the songs in their set which range from the 1950s to the present day were once real money makers for their composers.

The band started by rehearsing pop and rock from artists such as Queen, Bob Dylan, Oasis, and Police, offering classic songs for all audiences, eventually evolving into the current set list which attempts to cover the entire history of rock and pop.

With a huge repertoire, often consisting of medleys covering 10 to 12 songs from a particular decade, it’s not unknown for the band to play from 80 to 100 different songs in an evening.

The band will be playing at the Doña Julia Golf which borders Casares and Sabinillas on May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5 and October 8 as part of five special evenings which will include a welcome glass of bubbly, a three-course dinner and wine, beer or soft drinks from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets cost €28 and must be reserved via [email protected].

