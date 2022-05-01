By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 9:23

Shock as man dies trying to pull his dog from train tracks in Spain’s Ronda.

A 27-year-old man died on April 30 after being run over by a train in the municipality of Ronda in Malaga, according to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Andalusian Regional Government.

The accident happened shortly after 9pm on the railway tracks as they passed through Calle Doctor Castilla del Pino. Multiple witnesses called the emergency services to alert them to the accident.

The coordination centre alerted the Local Police, the National Police, the Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection of Ronda and the 061 Health Emergency Centre. A critical care ambulance was also deployed.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident they were only able to confirm that the man had died.

The Junta de Andalucia revealed that: “sources have indicated that the incident occurred when the man approached the tracks to pick up his dog because a train was coming, and the train hit him.

“The train was on the Antequera-Algeciras line and neither passengers nor driver suffered any injuries. The railway remained closed during the involvement of the emergency services.”

