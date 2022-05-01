By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 13:11

Shock as Russian Antonov An-30 military aircraft violates Sweden’s airspace. Swedish defence officials have commented on the airspace violation.

Fighter jets were scrambled by the Swedish Air Force on Friday, April 29, after a Russian reconnaissance plane violated Swedish airspace. The Swedish fighter jets were able to photograph the Russian plane. The military aircraft violated airspace south of Blekinge, according to aviation24.

According to reports, the plane had been flying east of the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic, before moving towards Swedish territory.

Speaking out on public television Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said that sovereignty “must always be respected.”

Hultqvist commented: “It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace.”

He went on to add: “This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.