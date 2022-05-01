Tragedy as two people drown in Spanish lake

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 7:28

Tragedy as two people drown in a Spanish lake in Sevilla.

The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed that on April 30, two people died after entering a lake in the Sevilla town of Guillena. The incident happened at Los Lagos del Serrano, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The emergency services were first alerted to the incident shortly before 3pm. Multiple calls came into the emergency call centre indicating that two people had entered the lake near residential buildings. The two people were unable to get out of the water and bathing is prohibited in Los Lagos del Serrano.

The callers told the emergency services that several bystanders had attempted to help pull the two people from the water. The Guardia Civil, ambulances and the fire brigade rushed to the scene of the incident.

According to the health services, two people died at the lake. One person who drowned was a 42-year-old male and details have not yet been released regarding the other person.

No further details regarding the two drownings are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.