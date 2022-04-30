By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 0:19

Twice-Told Tales: Javea Book Circle to explore retelling of classic stories. Image: Javea Book Circle

At their next event, the Javea Book Circle will be discussing the topic of twice-told tales, and exploring how a story can be retold very differently from its original.

At the next event organised by the Javea Book Circle, to be held on Tuesday, May 10, at the Social Centre in Javea, the chairperson Huw Griffith and the committee member Jean Hilder will discuss Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Wife of Bath and the recent novel by Australian author Karen Brooks, The Good Wife of Bath, which goes to show how a story can be retold very differently from its original.

Chaucer’s tale needs no introduction. Brooks’ work is billed as a “funny, picaresque, clever retelling” of the tale, offering “a cutting assessment of what happens when male power is left to run unchecked”. Brooks gives “a maligned character her own voice, and allows her to tell her own (mostly) true story”. The New York Journal of Books calls it a “satisfying, page-turning novel” whose protagonist “rewrites history into herstory”. Members are welcome to provide other examples of twice-told tales.

The Javea Book Circle was founded in the late 1980s by an intrepid group of book lovers from different countries and backgrounds who had settled in the Marina Alta area and who wished to share their love of reading with fellow bibliophiles. They debate books, authors, poets, themes and periods in literature. Those looking for activities in Javea are welcome to go along for an evening, join their conversation and see what makes them different. For more information, visit xabiabookcircle.com, email [email protected] or call Erica on 634 348 090.

