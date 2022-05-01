Two arrested after a kidnapping in Castellon province

By Chris King • 01 May 2022 • 2:15

Guardia Civil operation snares two individuals who kidnapped a man in the province of Castellon



As reported in a statement on Friday, April 29, Guardia Civil officers in Castellon province have arrested two individuals on suspicion of their involvement in a kidnapping incident in the town of Burriana.

On April 25, one person filed a complaint with the Mossos d’Escuadra offices of the Central Kidnapping and Extortion Unit of Barcelona. They reported receiving a call from his son, who lived in Burriana, informing his father that he had been taken hostage.

He revealed to his father that he was being held in a farmhouse somewhere near the town and was being threatened over the non-payment of a €500 debt.

With data provided by the Mossos d’Escuadra, the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Castellon Guardia Civil swung into action. They initiated steps to discover the possible location where the payment to the kidnappers was to take place. After a series of eliminations, they finally traced the exact location.

After setting up surveillance on possible locations, the hostage was detected being escorted by two individuals possibly heading towards a place where the ransom transaction was to take place.

In a rapid police action, officers managed to immobilise and arrest the kidnappers and free the victim, without any of the intervening parties being injured. The proceedings carried out, together with the detainees, have subsequently been handed over to the Vila-real courts, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

