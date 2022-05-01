By Chris King • 01 May 2022 • 19:48

Photo of Andalucia's 061 emergency helicopter. Credit: [email protected]

A 4-year-old boy found in a pool in the town of Guaro has sadly passed away today, Sunday, May 1



UPDATE: Sunday, May 1 at 7:27pm.

It has been reported that the 4-year-old who was rushed to Malaga’s children’s hospital yesterday, Saturday, April 30, has passed away today, Sunday, May 1. He was found floating in a swimming pool in the Malaga municipality of Guaro.

Medics from the 061 emergency services had treated the boy at the scene of the accident as he was in cardiorespiratory arrest. An emergency helicopter transferred him to the Maternal ICU where he was admitted in a serious condition with symptoms of drowning. A medical team attempted to save his life but he was reportedly pronounced dead at 4pm this afternoon.

The circumstances leading to the boy ending up in the swimming pool have not yet been revealed, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Saturday, April 30 at 8:53pm.

A 4-year-old boy has been transferred in a very serious condition today, Saturday, April 30, to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga. He was reportedly found floating in a swimming pool in the Malaga municipality of Guaro.

It was the child’s parents who called the emergency services for help, with an emergency rescue helicopter being deployed to the location. The chopper airlifted the child directly to the Malaga health facility. He was reportedly admitted to the ICU, where doctors were fighting to save his life.

At this point, it is unknown whether the child fell into the pool or if he was already in the water and suffered a problem.

An estimated 236,000 people die each year from drowning. Children are those at greatest risk with figures showing that around 70 per cent of drowning victims are under 6 years of age. Paediatricians say that it only takes two centimetres of water and two minutes without supervision for a child to drown, so special care should be taken with children near water, as reported by malagahoy.es.

