By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 20:54

WATCH: 5-year-old boy with autism impresses the internet by writing computer fonts with chalk. Image: little.einstein

Five-year-old Sebastian is autistic and hyperlexic and has impressed thousands of people with his ability to quickly and accurately copy computer fonts by hand.

Sebastian is five years old and autistic. He is also hyperlexic, meaning that he started reading at an extremely early age and has a level far beyond what is expected for his age. His parents share his talents on Instagram and TikTok (little.einstein) to raise awareness of autism. He even appeared with his parents on ABC News, where they explained that he was completely self-taught.

According to their Instagram account, Sebastian has been reading since he was 18 months old and is absolutely obsessed with reading and writing. One of his favourite things to do is copy computer fonts, and he usually does so in coloured chalk on the ground outside. He has impressed thousands of social media users with his ability to accurately reproduce so many different fonts by hand.

One Instagram user commented: “Get that kid a calligraphy set!” Others were evidently thinking the same, as the comment received more than 100,000 likes. Another said: “He does it so fast it’s actually mind-blowing”, and a third joked: “I know all the kids are going to him to forge their parent signatures on the permission slips.”

