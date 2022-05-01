By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 14:43

WATCH: Groom and mother share beautiful dance at wedding that guests will remember forever. Image: Zak Poirier

Guests at Zak and Anja’s wedding are unlikely to ever forget the touching moment shared between the groom and his mother during their dance together.

A young man named Zak Poirier married his sweetheart Anja in Orlando, Florida, in April. At the wedding, he and his mother, Kathy, surprised the guests with a beautiful mother-son dance made all the more special because Kathy suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that means she is unable to stand on her own.

The video shared by Zak on his Instagram account (z_poirier) shows an emotional Kathy, wearing a dazzling purple dress, being wheeled onto the dancefloor in her wheelchair by Zak and his two brothers. They then help her to stand and provide support to allow her to dance with the groom on his wedding day. The guests look on and applaud, evidently moved by a moment that they will remember forever.

On his Instagram post, Zak said: “My Mom was diagnosed with ALS shortly before I graduated law school. Since that time, I’ve watched her bravely fight her diagnosis and challenge the odds against her. Despite not being able to stand on her own, my Mom and I shared a dance at my wedding. She inspires me every day to be humble, kind and selfless. Love you, Mom.”

The video was shared on social networks and received thousands of likes. One Instagram user commented: “His face the moment he holds onto her. Nothing like a mother/son bond.” Another said: “Omg… that is so special. Crying but for all the right reasons.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.