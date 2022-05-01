Trending:

By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 17:37

Watch: Spanish Mothers' Day sees tributes flooding social media Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

Spanish Mothers’ Day is seeing tributes flooding social media.

Today, Sunday, 1,May is Spanish Mothers’ Day which is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of May, which coincidentally this year happens to be the first of May. As is to be expected tributes to the many mothers of Spain have flooded social media.

“A mother’s love is universal. Happy Mother’s Day to mothers of all species! 🐮#MotherDay” posted Spanish animal charity Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality) alongside a video of various different species of animals with their mothers.

Credit: Twitter @IgualdadAnimal

“Unconditional love is not a myth: you can see it every night in the hands of mothers. A warm greeting to all women who are mothers and a very special greeting to those who are also Civil Guards,” posted the Guardia Civil.

Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

 

“Their #strength and #courage is a daily example in our lives.#HappyMother’sDay 🤱👩👧👦for all the heroines of #love 💕💕💕💕 and doubly for those mommies who also have the mission to help everyone else 👮♀👮♀ #MothersDay” posted the Spanish National Police.

Credit: Twitter @policia

#Good morning, today on #Mother’sDay many congratulations to all of them and a special recognition to our colleagues and mothers, an example of selflessness and professionalism who today spend this day, on duty in Spain or deployed in operations, far from their families. Congratulations!” posted The Spanish Army.

Credit: @EjercitoTierra

 

Happy day to all the mums #HappyMothersDay posted Beloved Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas.

Credit: Twitter @antoniobanderas

 

“One summer night I met an English girl I liked a lot. We ended giving each other a bit of love in the town square (Prullans). Things got complicated and her parents turned up. I ran out and when I jumped over a wall I fell a bit badly. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! RIP Mum Love you  ♥️” posted Jordi Sabate Pons, a Spanish YouTuber and Activist who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

Credit: Twitter @pons_sabate

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

