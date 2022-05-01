By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 17:37

Watch: Spanish Mothers' Day sees tributes flooding social media Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

Spanish Mothers’ Day is seeing tributes flooding social media.

Today, Sunday, 1,May is Spanish Mothers’ Day which is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of May, which coincidentally this year happens to be the first of May. As is to be expected tributes to the many mothers of Spain have flooded social media.

“A mother’s love is universal. Happy Mother’s Day to mothers of all species! 🐮#MotherDay” posted Spanish animal charity Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality) alongside a video of various different species of animals with their mothers.

Credit: Twitter @IgualdadAnimal

El amor de madre es universal. ¡Feliz día a las mamás de todas las especies! 🐮#DíaDeLaMadre pic.twitter.com/IshxShnf2b — Igualdad Animal (@IgualdadAnimal) May 1, 2022

“Unconditional love is not a myth: you can see it every night in the hands of mothers. A warm greeting to all women who are mothers and a very special greeting to those who are also Civil Guards,” posted the Guardia Civil.

Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

"El amor incondicional no es un mito: lo puedes observar todas las noches de la mano de las madres" Un cariñoso saludo a todas las mujeres que son madres y otro muy especial para las que además son guardias civiles.#DiaDeLaMadre2022 #DiaDeLaMadre pic.twitter.com/HZNIaLRirb — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 1, 2022

“Their #strength and #courage is a daily example in our lives.#HappyMother’sDay 🤱👩👧👦for all the heroines of #love 💕💕💕💕 and doubly for those mommies who also have the mission to help everyone else 👮♀👮♀ #MothersDay” posted the Spanish National Police.

Credit: Twitter @policia

Su #fortaleza y #valentía es ejemplo diario en nuestras vidas #FelizDíaDeLaMadre 🤱👩‍👧‍👦para todas las heroínas del #amor 💕💕💕 y doblemente para aquellas mamis que también tienen la misión de ayudar a todos los demás 👮‍♀👮‍♀#DíaDeLaMadre#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Iq4Fps0b5F — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 1, 2022

#Good morning, today on #Mother’sDay many congratulations to all of them and a special recognition to our colleagues and mothers, an example of selflessness and professionalism who today spend this day, on duty in Spain or deployed in operations, far from their families. Congratulations!” posted The Spanish Army.

Credit: @EjercitoTierra

#BuenosDías, hoy en el #DiaDeLaMadre muchas felidades a todas ellas y un especial reconocimiento a nuestras compañeras y madres, ejemplo de abnegación y profesionalidad que hoy pasan este día, de Servicio en España o desplegadas en operaciones, lejos de su familia ¡Felicidades! pic.twitter.com/eszH2TLbu3 — Ejército de Tierra 🇪🇸 (@EjercitoTierra) May 1, 2022

Happy day to all the mums #HappyMothersDay posted Beloved Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas.

Credit: Twitter @antoniobanderas

Feliz día a todas las mamás.#FelizDiaDeLaMadre — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) May 1, 2022

“One summer night I met an English girl I liked a lot. We ended giving each other a bit of love in the town square (Prullans). Things got complicated and her parents turned up. I ran out and when I jumped over a wall I fell a bit badly. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! RIP Mum Love you ♥️” posted Jordi Sabate Pons, a Spanish YouTuber and Activist who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

Credit: Twitter @pons_sabate

Una noche de verano conocí a una inglesa que me hacía tilín. Acabamos dándonos un pelín de amor en la plaza del pueblo (Prullans). La cosa se complicó y aparecieron sus padres. Salí corriendo y al saltar un muro caí un pelín mal. ¡FELIZ DÍA DE LA MADRE! DEP Mama t'estimo ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cgoOyHiijl — Jordi Sabaté Pons (@pons_sabate) May 1, 2022

