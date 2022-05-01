Watch tornado wreak havoc in Andover, Kansas

Trending:

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 May 2022 • 22:50

Improved camera technology has allowed better footage to be taken of storms across the world, with this tornado in Andover, Kansas wreaking havoc on Saturday April 30.

In the videos the tornado can be seen ripping homes and buildings apart, throwing debris hight into the sky. Incredibly despite the ferocity of the storm and the amount of debris in the air, no was killed although it is believed that there were some non-life threatening injuries.

Tornado alley in the US is well known for its violent storms which are formed when warm dry air meets moist air creating what is known as a dryline. Tornadoes can form very quickly and can reach speeds of up to 300mph (480 kph) as the they wreak havoc sucking homes, buildings, animals and basically anything and everything into the air.

