By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 May 2022 • 22:50

Watch tornado wreak havoc in Andover, Kansas Source: Twitter

Improved camera technology has allowed better footage to be taken of storms across the world, with this tornado in Andover, Kansas wreaking havoc on Saturday April 30.

In the videos the tornado can be seen ripping homes and buildings apart, throwing debris hight into the sky. Incredibly despite the ferocity of the storm and the amount of debris in the air, no was killed although it is believed that there were some non-life threatening injuries.

Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #tornado which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

Some of the most violent tornado footage I’ve ever seen. The Andover, Kansas tornado yesterday evening was unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/YtQqN6qlCW — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) April 30, 2022

More extreme close-range footage of destructive #tornado going through Andover Ks. Had bird in the air, attempted to deploy pressure and tornado was on top of me. Went from 10 to 300 mph in seconds pic.twitter.com/Faxnz3vaX8 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

Tornado alley in the US is well known for its violent storms which are formed when warm dry air meets moist air creating what is known as a dryline. Tornadoes can form very quickly and can reach speeds of up to 300mph (480 kph) as the they wreak havoc sucking homes, buildings, animals and basically anything and everything into the air.

