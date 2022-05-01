‘We are shattered’: Naomi Judd of The Judds duo dies after mental health battle

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 8:52

Credit: Naomi Judd Instagram

‘We are shattered’: Naomi Judd of The Judds duo dies at 76 after mental health battle. Naomi’s daughters announced the sad news.

The Grammy-winning Kentucky born singer Naomi Judd died on Saturday, April 30. Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced the news to The AP and said: “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

They went on to add: “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

No further details are known at this time.

Fans and fellow singers soon took to social media to pay tribute. The Judds recently announced an autumn tour of arenas and they were set to be added to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Taking to Twitter singer Maren Morris paid tribute and said: “Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago.”

Travis Tritt paid tribute to one of the “sweetest people” he had worked with. Tritt said: “This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known.”

