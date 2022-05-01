By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 6:28

Xalonia festival to turn Jalon into cultural focal point of Marina Alta. Image: Jalon Town Hall

On May 14 and 15, Jalon will become the cultural hot spot of the Marina Alta thanks to its Xalonia festival, which offers everything from live music to gastronomy.

The Xalonia festival is a yearly event for the promotion of local commerce and culture that turns Jalon into the cultural focal point of the Marina Alta. This year will be the festival’s tenth anniversary, and there will be concerts, culture, commerce, sports, gastronomy and children’s entertainment.

The Jalon flea market will be open for business on Saturday morning as usual, where visitors can find all sorts of curious items.

The highlight of the festival will begin at 11pm on Saturday, May 14, when Jalon will vibrate to the rhythm of the best rock music by Auxili, Diluvi, Mo’Roots and Nonai Sound. Tickets can be bought online at www.notikumi.com. The first 500 tickets sold will have a reduced price of €8. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Xalonia.

