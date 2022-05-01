Young man killed by a train in the Malaga municipality of Ronda

By Chris King • 01 May 2022 • 1:41
Photo of railway track. Credit: Pixabay
A 26-year-old man died this Saturday, April 30 in the Malaga municipality of Ronda after being hit by a train. This tragic incident occurred as he was out walking his dog in the vicinity of the railway line.
The accident happened at around 9:30pm, and involved the train that runs along the Antequera-Ronda-Algeciras route. Specifically, the event took place where the train passed near the Ronda urbanisation of Olivar de las Monjas.
Police sources informed Europa Press that an investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the man getting hit by the train. Their first hypothesis is that it was an accident caused by the man entering the train tracks to rescue his dog. The train remained stopped in the accident area after the accident occurred.
Patrols from the National and Local Police were mobilised to the location after the incident was reported. They were joined by members of the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium and health services, but none of them was able to do anything to save the young man’s life and he was confirmed dead at the scene, as reported by malagahoy.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
