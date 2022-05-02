By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 15:00

Travelling to Europe? Check your passport before you go! Credit: Ethan Wilkinson. Pexels

BREXIT brought along with it some changes that many are not aware of and if you are travelling to Europe, it is best to check your passport well before you go as you may find yourself being refused entry.

The issue, well publicised at the time the UK left the Europe, but probably now long forgotten, has to do with the validity of your passport.

Checking yours will be accepted well before you decide to travel is even more important with delays in the processing of new and updated passports. Some delay is down to the backlog as a result of the pandemic, but mostly it is a result of increased demand for travel following the lockdowns over the last two years.

Your passport

For your passport to be accepted for travel into Europe, is must meet the following requirements:

The passport cannot have been issued for more than 10 years. That means there cannot be a difference of more than 10 years between the date it was issued and the date it expires

Your passport must still have three months validity on the date that you leave Europe

The issue has been well publicised with good advice available on the UK.gov website, as well as the websites of the British Embassy in the countries that you wish to travel to.

There have been recent reports of people being refused boarding and or entry to their destination country because their passport did not meet these requirements. Having a valid passport does not mean you will be granted access, it does need to meet these two simple rules.

The 10-week target for processing passport applications is being missed in some cases, according to a report provided to MPs last week, with some having waited months for their applications to be dealt with.

According to the Passport Office, more than five million Brits delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic and that it was now seeing unprecedented demand. In March alone, a million applications were processed.

Although the Passport Office had employed more staff, it warned that it is best to check your passport now and not before go travelling in Europe.

