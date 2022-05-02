By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 23:29

Have you ever considered taking your goldfish for a walk? Source: YouTube

Most pet owners love taking their four legged friend for a walk, but have you ever considered taking your goldfish?

Well, Jerry, a YouTube star from Taipei, has just done exactly that. According to his online profile, Jerry has a goldfish, and he has built it a special tank so that he can take it for a walk.

Jerry loves his goldfish and wanted to take it with him when he went out, so he built it its very own “goldfish walking tank”.

Ingenious as it may seem, the tank is quite simple consisting of an acrylic tube that has a battery-powered filtration system, an air pump for oxygen, as well as a lighting system that lights up your when the sun goes down.

Added to that is a metal chassis with wheels and a handlebar, which allows Jerry to take the tank with him.

The tank has attracted the attention of passers-by as well as users of popular social media channels.

Jerry is a popular DIY YouTube star, but he says building the tank was the hardest thing he had ever made. Question is, have you ever considered taking your goldfish for a walk?

