A Florida sheriff has told homeowners to ´preferably´ shoot burglars

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 12:24
Credit: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Johnson assured residents that they would not be in trouble for defending their homes, Fox News reported on April 26.
“If someone is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually,” Johnson said in a press conference following the break-in.
“We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday and if you take that you´ll shoot a lot better and hopefully save the taxpayer money,” Sheriff Johnson added.
And, in conversation with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, Sheriff Johnson said:
“If somebody breaks in your house in Santa Rosa County and you shoot and kill them, the chances of them re-offending after that are zero, and we like those odds.”
“So in Santa Rosa County, if you break into a house, you roll the dice.”
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
