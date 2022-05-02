A Florida sheriff has told homeowners to ´preferably´ shoot burglars

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 12:24

Credit: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Florida Sheriff Bob Johnson defended a local homeowner who shot at a burglar who had entered their home.

Sheriff Johnson assured residents that they would not be in trouble for defending their homes, Fox News reported on April 26.

“If someone is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually,” Johnson said in a press conference following the break-in.

“We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday and if you take that you´ll shoot a lot better and hopefully save the taxpayer money,” Sheriff Johnson added.

And, in conversation with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, Sheriff Johnson said:

“If somebody breaks in your house in Santa Rosa County and you shoot and kill them, the chances of them re-offending after that are zero, and we like those odds.”

“So in Santa Rosa County, if you break into a house, you roll the dice.”



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.