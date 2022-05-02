By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 8:19

A man has died after being gored during a bull run in La Seca, Valladolid Source: covidnineteen.wiki

On Saturday April 30th during the traditional running of the bulls, in La Seca, a man was gored by a bull and subsequently died.

The man, who is understood to be about 40 years of age, was attacked as soon as the bull left the box at around 6pm. Once the bull moved on spectators came to his assistance as did medical staff, who had him transferred to a local hospital.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on the man but they were unable to save him as he succumbed to his injuries.

The event organised by municipality on the occasion of the XIII edition of the Fiesta del Verdejo, which also involved two bulls being released in the the ‘Bulls of the Fiesta del Verdejo’, was later cancelled.

The Vallodolid municipality said they cancelled the event due to the seriousness of the situation with at least one another in a serious condition at the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid after being attacked by one of the bulls.

The running of the bulls continues to be a contentious practice with many areas either having toned down or done away with these events. However in some areas the practice remains a popular event however after another man has died after being gored, expectations are that changes will be made to limit the danger of such events in the future.

