A multipurpose future for never occupied munically-owned building in Torrevieja

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 15:06

TORREVIEJA: Town hall will have to spend €1 million on revamping Avenida de las Habaneras building Photo credit: Torrevieja.es

TORREVIEJA town hall will spend €1 million on rehabilitating a municipally-owned property in Avenida de las Habaneras.

Work on the building, which cost €6 million to construct and was designed by the architect Javier García-Solera, began in 2010 but was not completed until four years ago.

Originally intended as a Holy Week Museum, these plans it were eventually discarded in 2020 by the town hall as well as Torrevieja’s Brotherhoods Committee.

Deputy mayor Rosario Martinez Chazarra revealed in the local Spanish media that the ground floor would be used as a reception area, with the first floor occupied by a business incubator run by the Local Development Agency (ADL).

A youth centre is planned for the second floor, with rehearsal rooms for choirs and music groups on the third, while the fourth and fifth floors will be divided into small meeting rooms for local associations.

The town hall’s Occupational Risk Service will be located on the top floor, Chazarro said.