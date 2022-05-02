By Guest Writer • 02 May 2022 • 14:39

Councillor García Lara promoting pet adoption Credit: Fuengirola Council

ADOPT a ready neutered cat or dog if you live in Fuengirola as part of a special project implemented by the council to try to increase the numbers offered a new home.

Last year, the council confirmed that Fuengirola residents could adopt a pet from the Municipal Zoosanitary Park free of charge but on April 29 this year, Councillor Francisco Javier García Lara announced that the animals would also be neutered before being found a new home.

The objective of this measure is to encourage the people of Fuengirola to give these animals a chance to find a home and a new life.

“Fuengirola is a friendly city for animals. That is why, for a long time, adopting a dog or a cat has been free for those registered in Fuengirola.

“Until now, the City Council financed the temporary reception service, the placement of the microchip, the processing of the animal’s documentation, as well as the compulsory vaccinations.

“Now, we are going one step further by paying for their sterilization so that adopting is free of charge”, said the councillor when announcing the decision.

During the past year, the Department of Health of the Fuengirola Council has arranged 30 adoptions from the Municipal Animal Health Park and for the third-year running has not had to put any animal down.

