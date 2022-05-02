By Guest Writer • 02 May 2022 • 10:55

Marco Faraone playing at Kalypso Croatia Credit: Marco Faraone/Kalypso

ANNUAL Gibraltar Electronic Music Festival to take place Saturday July 16 at Victoria Stadium from 2pm.

Known as Que Pasa, last year’s event attracted visitors from across the Costa del Sol and this year with 12 different DJs taking part, it promises to be an even more exciting event since not everyone will be worrying about the pandemic.

There is something for everyone who likes electronic music with Deephouse, House, Techhouse, Techno, Minimal and Breakbeat supplied by a mixture of local and international DJs.

Those already confirmed as taking part are Marco Faraone, Darius Syrossian Blackchild / Wheats, Iglesias, Mr. Bray-K, Plata, Jestin, A04F, Miggs, Doran and currently cost of entry is £45 plus booking fee from https://www.buytickets.gi/es/eventos/que-pasa-gibraltar-2022-479 although the price will increase to £50 nearer the event.

Headliner Marco Faraone is an Italian DJ and producer, originally from Tuscany, responsible for the UNCAGE label with which he founded in 2010 and which has released his material plus that of other producers since then.

In order to gain entry, you must bring a valid ID card or similar such as a passport as well as your ticket and the organisers advise that those attending should rave responsibly, stay hydrated throughout the day and remember that the laws in Gibraltar are similar to the majority of European Countries.

Thank you for reading ‘Annual Gibraltar Electronic Music Festival to take place Saturday July 16’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.