Balcony absence for Queen would “solve” Harry and Andrew jostling for position

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 9:58

Image: Her Majesty in a first official photograph. Taken by Dorothy Wilding, the photographs were used as the basis for Her Majesty’s image on new coins, banknotes and stamps. Credit: @RoyalFamily, Twitter.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has said that if the Queen cannot appear on the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee, due to mobility issues, then nobody should.

The Queen´s possible balcony absence was discussed by Levin on GB News on Tuesday, April 2.

And royal biographer Levin said if she was not to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony it would help “solve” the impending difficulties of Prince Harry and Andrew’s appearances during the Jubilee celebrations.

GB News morning host Stephon Dixon said: “We have had lovely shots of her walking about unaided this week, but are we jumping the gun when it comes to her mobility?”

Levin said: “She looks very well, and very happy, and like she has benefited from the rest when she went up north.

“But there is news today that she may not be able to make it onto the balcony for the Platinum Jubilee.

“We think in our eyes that that’s absolutely vital, with the family around her, but I think if she can’t do it, nobody should do it.

“I don’t think they should do one without her, it’s her day, her opportunity to thank everybody,” the writer added.

“It would also solve the problem of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

“Because there won’t be a balcony so they can’t be fighting for positions and pushing each other out the way!”

The Queen’s mobility issues have resulted in the cancellation of several planned appearances in recent months.

The historic Platinum Jubilee will involve a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

It remains unclear whether Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend.

The Duke of Sussex, who is suing the government after his Met Police protection was removed when he stepped away from royal duties, has cited security concerns over bringing his family to the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.