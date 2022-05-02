Boris Johnson´s plan to revive Right to Buy scheme branded ‘hare-brained’

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 16:44

Image: Boris Johnson. Credit: Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

A Boris Johnson proposas to sell off housing association properties has been heavily criticised amid warnings they will worsen the shortage of homes.

Boris Johnson is reported to want to grant 2.5m housing association tenants in England the right to purchase their homes – and at a massive discount.

This would be a distinct echo of Maggie Thatcher´s, then popular, “right to buy” policy of the 1980s.

That policy saw a huge, irreversible, proportion of the nation’s council homes being sold.

Labour branded the plan “desperate”.

And homelessness charity Shelter said the “hare-brained idea” was “the opposite of what the country needs”.

In a statement on Twitter, Shelter said: “The hare-brained idea of extending Right-to-Buy to housing associations is the opposite of what the country needs.

“There could not be a worse time to sell off what remains of our last truly affordable social homes.

“The living cost crisis means more people are on the brink of homelessness than homeownership – nearly 34,000 households in England became homeless between October and December last year, more than 8,000 of them were families with children.”

