BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death in central London with killer on the run

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 12:47

A man was stabbed to death in London last night with his killer still on the run.

Officers found the stabbed victim seriously injured near St. Paul’s Cathedral, Ludgate Hill, and gave him CPR.

He was rushed to the Royal London Hospital, where he later died.



No arrests have been made and police have launched a murder investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty, from the City of London Police, said: “City of London Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Gresham Street, EC2V, at 11:30pm on May 1.

“Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later sadly died.

A forensics team had cordoned off parts of the road this morning.

It comes after a man in his 30s was knifed to death in Greenwich, South East London, in the early hours of Sunday.

British Transport Police detective chief inspector Steve May said: “This was a shocking and brutal act of violence which has resulted in a man tragically losing his life today.”



