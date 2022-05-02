British tourists need proof of €100 per day for stay in Spain

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 10:46
Credit: Markus Spiske
British tourists, and many other nationals from outwith the Schengen bloc, need to prove they have at least €100 per day for their stay in Spain.
Border guards can ask for travellers to produce such proof.
“Foreigners must prove, if required to do so by the officials in charge of controlling the entry of people into Spanish territory, that they have economic resources [for entering the country],” the Spanish Ministry of Interior notes.
Means of proof include cash, certified checks, traveller’s checks, payment letters, or credit cards, which must be accompanied by the bank account statement or an up-to-date bank book.
In practice such checks are rare but they do happen.
The reason the rate is set at more than €100 per day (€120 in France) is because that represents 10 per cent of the minimum wage (gross minimum interprofessional gross salary).
From January 1, 2022, the Spanish authorities have established the minimum interprofessional salary at €33.33 per day or €1,000 per month, depending on whether the salary is fixed on a daily or monthly basis.
