Celebrations and multiculturalism at Fuengirola’s International People’s Fair 2022

By Laura Kemp • 02 May 2022 • 12:02

Val Williams as the Queen. Image - EWN

On Saturday, April 30, the huge International People’s Fair procession in Fuengirola took place, involving 33 different countries and with local charity giver, Val Williams, as the Queen.

Spain was the final country in the procession at the International People’s Fair, with Great Britain just before. Val said this “was certainly an advantage, as we could see the wonderful displays by the other countries before we got in line for our group!”

There were 25 in the group for Great Britain, made up of various characters, i.e. Guardsmen, James Bond and two glamorous assistants, Queen of Hearts, Mary Poppins and the sweep, Mad Hatter, etc. The Queen in her carriage headed the group. Val said: “The response was amazing and the Spanish were shouting loudly, bowing, curtsying, waving and taking photos.”

Val continued: “I was honoured to accept the role as the Queen and it was a truly fantastic experience of joy and happiness on the faces of the crowd who lined the streets laughing happily and obviously enjoying themselves. I sat in my carriage waving to everyone who made me feel like a true Queen. The whole process was a pleasure.”

“The town hall contingent excelled themselves in the preparation and the operation of such a massive task and it was a complete and utter success for everyone. Congratulations Fuengirola for organising such a wonderful carnival, the best I have ever seen.”

