By Guest Writer • 02 May 2022 • 12:18

Scene from the Opera Credit: Cervantes Theatre

THE Cervantes Theatre in Malaga City will present two nights of opera with performances of Il Trovatore the great classic that Giuseppe Verdi composed with a libretto by Salvatore Cammarano.

The opera was based on the drama El Trovador by Spanish playwright Antonio García Gutiérrez and as Cammarano died before the work was finished, it allowed Verdi to make numerous changes after he commissioned young librettist Leone Emanuele Bardare.

Il Trovatore forms part of what is known as the “middle period” or “popular trilogy” of Verdi’s production – beginning with Rigoletto and culminating in La Traviata – which marks his distance from romanticism.

Although its plot continues to be medieval and there is the typical tragic love triangle between a tenor and a soprano between whom a rival baritone intervenes, the beauty of the score means that over the years its popularity has not diminished and it continues to be one of the titles most loved by the public.

This stage production comes from the Croatia National Theatre in Zagreb and has a mainly Spanish cast incorporating the Malaga Opera Choir and music is performed by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra.

The two performances take place on Friday May 27 at 8pm and Sunday May 29 at 7pm and tickets are now in very short supply but can be reserved at https://www.unientradas.es.

