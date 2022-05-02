Spain: Driver who travelled at 150 km/h through a school zone identified by police

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 16:10

Driver who travelled at 150 km/h through a school zone identified by police Source: Guardia Civil

The Civil Guard (police) in Galicia have identified a driver who travelled at 150 km/h through a 50 km/h school zone.

According to the police, the driver recorded the feat on his mobile phone and then published it online, a video that came to the attention of the police and which was used to track him down.

The incident, which took place in Outeiro de Rei, Galicia, saw the car speed through the school zone at more than three times the limit.

The driver’s car has been seized by police, and he now faces charges of crimes against road safety, reckless driving and speeding.

#AsíNo Triplicando la velocidad en un tramo escolar limitado a 50 km/h en Outeiro de Rei. En el vídeo se ve como el vehículo circula a velocidad excesiva, mientras sujeta con una mano el teléfono móvil para grabarlo. El conductor ha sido investigado y el vehículo decomisado. pic.twitter.com/bzTDmdIaVD — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 30, 2022

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), ten people lost their lives in nine fatal accidents on interurban roads this weekend. Two of those who died were pedestrians.

The figures relate to the period Friday, April 29th until Sunday, May 1st. During the same period, six people had to be hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in the accidents.

Officials believe the number will rise as people head back home after what has been a long weekend for many. Road conditions are expected to be poor at times, with rain and hail forecast in areas.

Making the announcement today, the police reminded drivers who do post video online of them breaking the law, that they will be pursued and charged as was the driver who travelled at 150 km/h through a school zone.

