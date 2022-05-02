Trending:

Firefighters rescue a young baby trapped inside a car in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 8:02

Credit: Alicante Bomberos Twitter

Firefighters rescue a young baby trapped inside a car in Spain’s Alicante.

Alicante firefighters swung into action and rescued a six-month-old baby who had accidentally been locked in a car in the port of Denia. Despite the ordeal, the baby is said to be in a good condition.

The firefighters were forced to break the glass of one of the car’s windows to rescue the baby safely on May 1. No further details are known regarding how the baby came to be locked inside the car on its own.

The fire brigade took to Twitter to post shots of the rescue. Alongside the photos, the organisation commented: “This afternoon we have pulled out a 6-month-old baby who was accidentally locked in a vehicle in the Port of Denia.

“Fortunately the baby was in good condition!!! 👩🚒🚒❤️

“#bomberos #cpba #enaccion”

After the rescue, one person tweeted and said: “A classic. Child inside and parent outside.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Alex
Written by

Alex Glenn

Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Forces destroy hospitals and throw sick and wounded patients out in the street in occupied territories