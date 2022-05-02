By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 8:02

Credit: Alicante Bomberos Twitter

Firefighters rescue a young baby trapped inside a car in Spain’s Alicante.

Alicante firefighters swung into action and rescued a six-month-old baby who had accidentally been locked in a car in the port of Denia. Despite the ordeal, the baby is said to be in a good condition.

The firefighters were forced to break the glass of one of the car’s windows to rescue the baby safely on May 1. No further details are known regarding how the baby came to be locked inside the car on its own.

The fire brigade took to Twitter to post shots of the rescue. Alongside the photos, the organisation commented: “This afternoon we have pulled out a 6-month-old baby who was accidentally locked in a vehicle in the Port of Denia.

“Fortunately the baby was in good condition!!! 👩🚒🚒❤️

“#bomberos #cpba #enaccion”

After the rescue, one person tweeted and said: “A classic. Child inside and parent outside.”

Esta tarde hemos sacado a un bebé de 6 meses que quedo encerrado accidentalmente en un vehículo en el Puerto de Denia. Afortunadamente el bebe estaba en buen estado!! 👩‍🚒🚒❤️#bomberos #cpba #enaccion pic.twitter.com/HBm3ba0Gm4 — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) May 1, 2022

