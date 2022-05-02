Health alert Spain: Department of Health withdraws a popular medicine

By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 12:05

Health alert Spain: Department of Health withdraws a popular blood pressure medicine.

The Department of Health’s Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has issued a recall for some batches of a high blood pressure medication after impurities were detected in several batches.

Impurities above the accepted level were discovered in 11 batches of Acuprel, an antihypertensive drug, according to El Espanol on May 1. It is not uncommon for blood pressure medicines to be withdrawn due to impurities. Within the last few months, other similar drugs such as Karvezide, Coproavel and Irbesartan Combix have seen recalls issued.

No alerts have been issued due to patients having suffered health-wise after taking these drugs.

The batches that have been withdrawn are:

ACUPREL 20 mg Film-coated tablets in a box of 28 tablets (NR: 59082, CN: 725150) for the following batch numbers: DT1726 , expiration date 04/30/2023; EP6755, expiration date 09/30/2023; FF8049, expiration date 09/30/2023; FJ7223, expiration date 09/30/2023; FM6653 expiration date 09/30/2023.

ACUPREL 40 mg Film-coated tablets in box of 28 tablets (NR: 61710, CN: 667964) for the following batch numbers: CY1994, expiry date 30/09/2022; DT1722, expiry date 30/09/2022; EM1564, expiry date 31/12/2022; FA3732, expiry date 31/12/2022; FJ1093, expiry date 30/04/2024.

ACUPREL 5 mg Film-coated tablets in box of 60 tablets (NR: 59081, CN: 731919) for the batch FF2036 with an expiry date of 31/05/2024.

Anyone with the affected batches should return the tablets to their pharmacist for further advice.

According to the drug’s packaging: “Acuprel is indicated for the treatment of patients with high blood pressure (hypertension) and for the treatment of patients with a heart disease known as chronic heart failure, in combination with their usual treatment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.