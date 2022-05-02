Hunt for dangerous missing prison inmate and guard after pair disappear

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 14:35

Image: Inmate Casey White (l) and corrections officer Vicki White (r). Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

A manhunt is underway in Lauderdale County, Alabama, after a prison officer and an inmate charged with murder went missing on Friday, April 29.

Inmate Casey White and prison officer Vicki White were last seen at Alabama´s Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

The US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (£7,950) for information that could lead to the recapture of the dangerous inmate and the location of Vicki White, the BBC reports.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” US Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement.

Vicky White, assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said Casey White removed from jail by the prison officer supposedly to take him to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation.

But, it has transpired, that no mental evaluation was scheduled and Casey White was never dropped off at the courthouse.

Inmate Casey White and prison officer Vicki White are not related.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the prison officer´s decision to take the prisoner to the courthouse by herself violated policy.

He added that she was an “exemplary employee”.

“I can tell you that every employee in this office is shocked that she is missing and that this has happened,” Singleton said.

“Did she assist him in escaping? That’s obviously a possibility. So we’re looking into that as one angle of the investigation.

“Was she kidnapped en route to the courthouse? You know, taken against her will? That’s obviously another angle we’re looking at.”

“Knowing the inmate, I think she is in danger whatever the circumstances,” the sheriff said.

