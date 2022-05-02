Israel furious as Russian foreign minister says Hitler had Jewish roots

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 15:33

Image: Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in Munich, Germany, 1940. Credit: Part of Eva Braun's Photo Albums seized by the U.S. government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the German dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the astonishing comments on Sunday, May 1, when questioned by Italian media about how Russia could claim it intended to “denazify” Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

“When they say ‘What sort of nazification is this if we are Jews’, well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing​,” Lavrov said. ​

“For a long time now we’ve been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest antisemites are the Jews themselves,” ​the Russian foreign minister said.​

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rounded on Lavrov’s claims as “lies” on Monday.

“Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them,” Bennett said in a statement​.

“As I’ve already said, no war today is the Holocaust nor is it like the Holocaust,” ​he ​continued.

“The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political battering ram must be stopped immediately.”

Lavrov’s Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, demanded an apology, calling the remarks “unforgivable and outrageous.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.