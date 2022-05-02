By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 May 2022 • 9:11

Israel will participate in Eurovision after solving its "security problem" Source: Facebook

Eurovision 2022 contestants Israel have confirmed that they will now participate after solving their security problems after a GSS strike ended.

GSS, Israel’s security service, had been on strike and were therefore not available to provide the singer and his entourage protection on their way to Turin and during the event. Continued threats to Israelis makes their participation subject to adequate protection.

The contest which is being held in Turin this year, has already had its fair of controversy with the allegations of rigging at Spain’s competition in Benidorm earlier this year. The Ukraine representative has also been subject to criticism after allegations of pro-Russian affiliations.

The contest to be held this month will see 40 artists compete for the title, in what is a popular event and one that it is hoped will provide some light entertainment in a year that so far has had more than its fair share of band news.

KAN, Israeli public television, announced that the issues had been solved on their Facebook page publishing photographs of Michael Ben David, their entry, along with his entourage of dancers.

In the post they confirmed Israel will participate in the Eurovision saying: “After finding a solution to the problem of security, our delegation left this morning for Turin.”

