Kate Garraway pulls out of anniversary GMB show after ‘urgent’ issues at home

Credit: Kate Garraway Instagram

Kate Garraway pulls out of the anniversary GMB show after ‘urgent’ issues at home. Friday had marked GMB’s eighth anniversary.

Good Morning Britain host Kate took to Instagram to share an update with her followers. Fans had been expecting her on Friday’s show, April 29, but Charlotte Hawkin stepped in with host Ben Shephard instead, according to The Daily Record.

Before Kate aired her Saturday morning show Garraway’s Good Stuff, which is pre-recorded, Kate explained why she had had to miss the GMB anniversary. Kate told her fans: “So apologies for my absence from @gmb this last week – had to deal with some ‘urgents’ at home.

“But before that managed to get a whole hour dollop of #garrawaysgoodstuff in the bag for you.

“Great #feelgood shares from @peterandre & @jamesbaymusic – plus this?!”

Kate’s fans were also treated to a fun video of her with Peter Andre on a trampoline.

Commenting on the trampoline excitement Kate said: “Note to self – wear a sports bra – note to @peterandre – wear a belt,

“Join me 8.30 a.m on @itv”

Instagram fans were supportive of Kate’s disappearance and one person said: “Hope all OK Kate. Lovely to meet you at the care awards last month x.”

Another fan added: “Lots of love Kate hope derek n kids ok xxxxx.”

One person commented: “What a way to start the day 🔥.”

