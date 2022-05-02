London’s Met Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured

By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 13:14

Credit: Met Police

London’s Met Police appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an Orpington collision.

The Met Police appealed for witnesses to come forwards on May 1, after a road traffic collision left a man in hospital with serious injuries. The collision occurred on Saturday, 30 April, shortly before 8pm. The police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Court Road, Orpington.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene of the incident along with the London Air Ambulance.

The police revealed that: “The motorcyclist – an 18-year-old man – was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“At 23:54hrs, officers attended a nearby address where they arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.”

The investigation is being led by the Serious Collision Investigations Unit and witnesses to the incident or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage have been encouraged to call 0208 285 1574, quoting reference number 6500/30APR.

