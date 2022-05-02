By Guest Writer • 02 May 2022 • 14:07

Margarita Del Cid speaking in Torremolinos Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

MORE seats on flights to Costa del Sol compared to last year was the news confirmed by CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita Del Cid on April 29.

Speaking at the Ser forum in Torremolinos, she highlighted the fact that the number of seats offered on flights to Malaga in the period May 1 to September 30, 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, represents an increase of 68 per cent

Looking at the number of beds available in the area, she was able to say that with almost 3.4 million beds available to visitors, this represents a welcome growth of 0.8 per cent over the same holiday period of 2019.

It’s not just foreign visitors but the number of seats on internal aircraft at 531,000 is up by 16 per cent over the 2019 figures and although British and French figures are down, they have been replaced by significant increases from other European destinations.

Whilst it is true, that the 2021 figures were negatively influenced by the pandemic and therefore the comparison isn’t ‘like for like’, the fact that they stand up well against the 2019 figures is a boost for the economy of the Costa del Sol, especially the hospitality industry.

Thank you for reading ‘More seats on flights to Costa del Sol compared to last year’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.