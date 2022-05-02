More than 40,000 workers take to Andalucia’s streets in union-organised protests

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 5:08

Photo of protesters in Huelva province. Credit: [email protected]_FSCA

Protests organised by Andalucia’s two largest workers’ trade unions saw 40,000 people take to the streets



According to the conveners of organised demonstrations that took place this Labour Day, Sunday, May 1, more than 40,000 workers took to the streets of Andalucia’s eight provinces. These protests were calling for wage increases and price controls in the face of rising inflation.

With the motto, ‘The solution: raise wages, contain prices, and more equality’, the protests started between 11am and 12.30pm in the different provinces. Sources from the Government Delegation in Andalucia informed Europa Press that a total of 49 demonstrations were recorded throughout the region.

This action was instigated by the general secretaries of the two main trade unions in Andalucia. Nuria Lopez of the CCOO (the Workers’ commission), and Carmen Castilla from the UGT (General Union of Workers), both participated in the Granada protest.

By province, the unions claim that some 2,000 protesters took part in Almeria, in Cadiz about 5,000, in Cordoba around 2,500, another 12,000 in Granada, about 1,500 in Huelva, in Jaen about 1,000, in Malaga about 7,500, and about 12,500 in Sevilla.

The recent escalation of inflation occupies a prominent place within the union’s demands. Their request for prices to be controlled and for wages to be increased lies in the clear fact that the purchasing power of citizens has dropped.

“Conflict will increase in Andalucia if the wages of workers are not raised”, warned Nuria Lopez, in an ominous message to the business community. She insisted that these are issues to which the unions can not wait forever for a solution.

Meanwhile, Carmen Castilla, for the UGT said, “It is time to mobilise, to continue advancing in rights, and not to lose purchasing power”. The union assured that from now on it will “require the inclusion of salary review clauses in each work agreement”.

Adding, “If the employers do not understand that the rise in prices cannot be paid by workers again, and we can not reach an Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (AENC), there will be conflict in the streets”, she pointed out, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

