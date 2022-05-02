By Tamsin Brown • 02 May 2022 • 14:42

Nerja Town Hall offers two free workshops for the elderly. Image: Nerja Town Hall

The Nerja Town Hall and the Spanish Red Cross have jointly organised two free workshops for the elderly.

The first workshop will be based on cognitive stimulation and aims to encourage physical and mental well-being, increase autonomy and promote a more active social life by working on memory, calculation skills and reasoning. It will be given from 4.30pm to 6pm on May 10 in the Sala Mercado by staff from the Spanish Red Cross. Registration can be done at the Municipal Office for Attention to the Elderly.

The second workshop will be on media literacy and will be given by the Press Association of Malaga with the sponsorship of the La Caixa Foundation. The aim is to reduce the digital divide by encouraging the elderly to use new technology. Participants may attend with a family member or carer. The workshop will be from 10.30am to 12pm on May 16 at the Youth Information Centre. Those interested can write to the centre from May 9.

