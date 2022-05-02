Netflix axes Meghan Markle’s new animated series

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 1:05

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Credit: Instagram.

Meghan Markle’s new animated series axed by streaming giant Netflix



According to reports in Deadline today, Sunday, May 1, streaming giant Netflix has axed Meghan Markle’s new Archewell Productions animated series. After its recent well-documented loss of 200,000 subscribers, the company has decided to drop the series, titled ‘Pearl’.

David Furnish had worked on this project, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as executive producer. The main feature of the series was a 12-year-old girl who was ‘inspired by influential women from history’.

‘Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges’, a statement from Meghan Markle read when the series was announced last year.

‘I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history’, she continued.

Adding, ‘David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today’.

‘Meghan and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages’, commented David Furnish at the time. Married to Sir Elton John, David also worked as a producer on the ‘Rocket Man’ film, as well as ‘Gnomeo & Juliet’.

Netflix boss William Ackman said in a statement, ‘While Netflix’s business is fundamentally simple to understand, in light of recent events, we have lost confidence in our ability to predict the company’s future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty’,

Following the docu-series ‘Heart of Invictus’, ‘Pearl’ was to be the second series to be produced from the Sussexes’ Netflix deal which they signed back in September 2020.

A statement from Harry and Meghan at the time said, ‘Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection’.

‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope’, it concluded, as reported by metro.co.uk.

