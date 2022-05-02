News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 17:50

SUMMER FIRES: Guardamar will have a forest firefighting unit this summer Photo credit: GVA.es

Summer ready THE Generalitat announced that Alicante province is to have two extra forest firefighting units in Guardamar and inland Relleu this summer. These and 14 other temporary posts will supplement the region’s 40 permanent units and 180 personnel, remaining operative until October 31 to assist with possible autumn flooding.

Slow train RESPONDING to Compromis MP Joan Baldovi, the central government admitted that plans for the Alicante City-Airport rail link remain as they were when announced in February 2020. So too has the electrification project for the Alicante-Murcia track, which is Spain’s only remaining line that still uses diesel locomotives.

Airport trap THE Policia Nacional arrested a 37-year-old Polish national at Alicante airport as he entered Spain on a flight from Ireland on April 30. Sentenced to a two-year prison term in Poland for fraud offences, he has now been transferred to Madrid where the National High Court is processing his extradition.

Special thanks ELCHE mayor Carlos Gonzalez announced on the local group’s 25th anniversary that the city intended to name a public space after Proteccion Civil. “You provide a fundamental service, especially in difficult moments when called on to cope with situations involving risks, dangers, threats or catastrophes,” he told the volunteers.

Staying put THE regional government’s Education department relented and agreed that Crevillent’s El Realengo primary school could continue to remain open. The town hall’s Schools committee, backed by the local residents’ association, argued that a move would involve a journey of several kilometres for the school’s 10 pupils.