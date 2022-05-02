One of Britain’s most wanted men arrested at Lisbon Airport

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 16:19

Image: Alex Male.Credit: National Crime Agency.

Alex Male, one of Britain’s most wanted men, has been arrested at Lisbon Airport after reportedly trying to enter Portugal with a forged passport.

Alex Male was held as he got off a flight from the Turkish capital, Istanbul.

The Portuguese Borders and Immigration Service (SEF) confirmed a 30-year-old British fugitive was arrested on Saturday night, April 30.

A UK National Crime Agency spokesperson has been reported as saying it was aware that Portuguese authorities had arrested Alex Male “who is on the UK’s most wanted fugitive list”.

“We are awaiting further details at this time.”

Male, from Weston-super-Mare, north Somerset, was named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives by the National Crime Agency in January.

He had been on the run since 2020.

He is wanted for drug trafficking offences, money laundering and possession of a firearm, SEF said in a statement on Sunday.

Male is to be appear before a court within 48 hours of his arrest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.