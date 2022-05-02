One of Britain’s most wanted men arrested at Lisbon Airport

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 16:19
Image: Alex Male.Credit: National Crime Agency.
Alex Male was held as he got off a flight from the Turkish capital, Istanbul.
The Portuguese Borders and Immigration Service (SEF) confirmed a 30-year-old British fugitive was arrested on Saturday night, April 30.
A UK National Crime Agency spokesperson has been reported as saying it was aware that Portuguese authorities had arrested Alex Male “who is on the UK’s most wanted fugitive list”.
“We are awaiting further details at this time.”
Male, from Weston-super-Mare, north Somerset, was named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives by the National Crime Agency in January.
He had been on the run since 2020.
He is wanted for drug trafficking offences, money laundering and possession of a firearm, SEF said in a statement on Sunday.
Male is to be appear before a court within 48 hours of his arrest.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.