Poor fishing for Carp-R-Us anglers’ latest match on River Seguro in Bigastro

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 12:21

BIGASTRO: Setting for the lasts Carp-R-Us match Photo credit: Keith Williamson

CARP-R-US club secretary Steve Fell recently commented that they often wished they were Darts-R-Us or Cards-R-S.

“That way we could pursue a pastime indoors instead of out in the wet,” he explained.

The fishing club held their latest match on the River Seguro at Bigastro, with rain predicted to last almost all day.

“It was fortunate that we were able to hold the draw and set up before the heavens opened. Equally fortunate was that the rain stopped again for the weigh-in,” Steve said.

That was where their good fortune ended, he continued, as the fishing was very poor, possibly due to the fact that the river had risen over the last couple of days.

What definitely did not help was the reported pollution that had occurred upstream, as they saw a number of dead or distressed fish.

Ron Dainty won the match with 1.9 kilos, followed by Steve Fell (1.2 kilos) and Tony Flett 0.2 kilos.

“Oh well, it has got to stop raining soon, hasn’t it,” Steve said.

For more information on fishing in the Costa Blanca area, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.