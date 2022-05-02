Puppy brain power trial underway by guide dog charity

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 15:01

Credit: Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs’ Canine Science Team is trialling a new way of understanding puppy personalities.

The brain power trial project, called Puppy Cognition, assesses a seven-week-old puppy’s reactions to a set series of games, objects and human interactions.

Across the six tasks, the puppies will experience new items, such as an upturned open umbrella, a reflective metal sheet and an interactive cat toy.

The tasks also look at their response to a person talking and see if they can problem-solve little challenges.

There is no ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ in any of the tasks for a puppy.

Instead, the team are interested in understanding how puppies respond, and how they engage in the tasks.

Dr Helen Whiteside, Chief Scientific Officer at Guide Dogs, said: “Puppy Cognition is an exciting new way of gaining a greater understanding of our guide dog puppies at a young age.

“We are right at the start of this project, but we hope that in the future, the data we collect will give us an idea of how a puppy’s personality will develop in later life and even what personality traits are heritable throughout generations of our guide dogs.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.