By Tamsin Brown • 02 May 2022 • 23:06

Rincon prepares for eighth edition of contest dedicated to traditional Spanish 'copla'. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria will host its eighth copla contest this year, a competition dedicated to a type of traditional song that is closely tied to yet different from flamenco.

On April 29, the Department of Culture, Fairs and Festivities of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Council announced the eighth Rincon de la Victoria Copla Contest, which it organises together with the Peña Flamenca El Piyayo.

The main aim of the competition is to highlight the value of the copla, a type of Spanish song that gained popularity in the early twentieth century and combines music, lyrics and interpretation.

The competition will be held in two phases between June 3 and July 9. The final will be held on July 9 at 10pm in the Plaza Al Ándalus, where the finalists will perform four complete songs.

The first-place winner will receive €1,500 and a contract to perform in the grand finale the following year. The runners-up will also receive prizes.

