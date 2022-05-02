Royal fans gush over Charlotte’s birthday snap as Cambridges welcome ‘gorgeous’ pooch

By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 7:32
Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter
Princess Charlotte turned seven on Monday, May 2, and the Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter on Sunday to share a stunning photo that she had taken. The photo showed Princess Charlotte with the family’s new pet pooch at Norfolk’s Amner Hall.
A friend of the Royal family speaking to The Mail on Sunday commented: “The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted.”
Social media was awash with the birthday wishes for the young royal. One fan tweeted: “Lovely photographs especially with your gorgeous dog. Happy Birthday Charlotte…how time flies!”
Another fan added: “What glorious pictures of the Birthday Girl!! Here’s to a lovely day for Princess Charlotte tomorrow.
“And an extra bonus to see the Cambridge family dog – Lovely photos by Mum once more.”
Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are thought to have helped choose their new pet. The new family member is named Orla according to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as reported by The Express.
Fans also welcomed Orla to the family, and one person tweeted: “These pictures are so beautiful! She IS beautiful. I want to wish Princess Charlotte a very happy and healthy birthday Princess Charlotte!! I hope she will have a super fun day and a wonderful new year (and very nice to meet you sweet Orla).”
Seven tomorrow! 🎂 📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/Jgb8ZpGhLJ
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022
