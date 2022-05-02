By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 8:32

Credit: Guardia Civil Instagram archive

Sadness as body found in search for child swept away after father found dead in Spain.

Rescuers have reportedly discovered the body of a child who was swept away in Galicia’s Pontevedra. The child was dragged away by the river Miño, at the international bridge of Arbo, on Saturday, April 30. According to sources at the Guardia Civil, the 10-year-old boy’s body was located around 350 metres downstream from where he was last seen. The boy’s body was discovered by Navy divers on Sunday.

The tragedy happened after the boy reportedly dropped an item in the water and went into the river to try and retrieve it. The boy was swept away by the current. The young boy’s father attempted to rescue him but drowned in the rescue attempt. Medics are said to have tried to revive him but this was not possible.

As reported by El Confidential: “The emergency services mobilised two helicopters, Civil Guard patrols, a Navy boat based in Tui, firefighters from O Porriño and other personnel. In addition, officers from the Portuguese GNR and the volunteer fire brigade of Melgaço have also collaborated in the search for the missing child.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.